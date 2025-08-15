Economic Pulse: Week of 8/15/25

Inflation at 2.7% in July

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2% in July, significantly lower than what most economists expected. Overall inflation over the last 12 months stood at 2.7%, the same as in June. And this happened despite a 9.5% drop in gasoline prices, which historically has a very high correlation with inflation.

Inflation in this century rose above 4% only during 2005 and 2008, before spiking dramatically to over 9% by 2022. This surge was almost entirely driven by massive government transfer payments, which significantly raised personal consumption expenditures.

