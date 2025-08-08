Economic Pulse: Week of 8/8/25

Monthly Job Gains have dropped significantly

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payroll employment growth—which averaged 150,000 to 250,000 jobs per month before the pandemic—has slowed to an average of just 35,000 over the past three months. This sharp decline follows downward revisions to May and June data as the BLS incorporated additional responses from businesses and government agencies. Since many employers do not immediately respond to BLS surveys, initial estimates are often adjusted later. Notably, Mondy’s Analytics attributes the unusually large revisions this time to the large cuts in the government sector.

