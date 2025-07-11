Economic Pulse: Week of 7/11/25

The FED Holds Steady on Interest Rates

After increasing rates 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, and three rate cuts between September and December of last year, the FED had stood pat in all its meetings this year. The FED believes “inflation is coming in from an exogenous source”, and they are in a wait-and-see mode, prioritizing data on inflation and economic growth before making further decisions.

(Original air-date: 7/11/25)