Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/27/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT

What Happened to Manufacturing? Are We Still Making Anything?

People often ask me: Are we still manufacturing anything? In the Lehigh Valley, that question hits close to home. Manufacturing was once the backbone of our local economy. Back in the 1970s, nearly half of the Valley’s workforce had a job in manufacturing. Today, it’s a little better than one in ten.

(Original air-date: 6/27/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
