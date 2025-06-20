© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/20/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT

The housing market

The housing market is showing signs of stress as demand for housing, which peaked from the second half of 2020 through the end of 2021, dropped, causing sales volume to crash to almost half of its peak level.

After experiencing explosive growth in the two post-pandemic years, the number of existing homes sold in the US dropped from more than 6 million a year to less than 4 million by 2023. In the Valley, the peak was nearly 11,000 homes sold in 2021, and, like the national average, it crashed to a low of 6,000 in 2023 and has remained relatively stable since then.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/20/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse HousingEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content