WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/14/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:19 PM EST

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment index rose by 6% in January.

In January, the Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) rose by 6%, the largest one-quarter increase since Covid recovery. The index took a major hit from the inflation surge in 2022. In January, however, the index rose to 57, the same as last January’s level. The index runs from zero to 100. Above 50 means local business sentiment is positive; below 50, it is negative.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/14/25)

Lehigh Valley Business Sentiment Index COVID-19 Economy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
