Economic Pulse: Week of 2/7/25

Artificial Intelligence

AI became the news of the week after the arrival of DeepSeek, the Chinese AI that works with regular computer chips and does not require an entire power plant to operate!

But what is AI? I used to tell my students this was a misnomer, as the program was not intelligent; it has extreme amounts of information but is unaware of simple things that a child of 4 may readily know. The word artificial is also inaccurate since it depends on its programmer's very real intelligence. ChatGPT mostly agreed although it said modern AI, particularly machine learning models, are not purely hand-coded. I think it used the word modern to make fun of my age! The program can learn from large amounts of data and expand its programming as directed by its programmer.

