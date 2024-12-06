© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/6/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST

Black Friday spending rose by 3.4%.

According to Reuters, retail sales on Black Friday, excluding automotive, were up 3.4% over last year’s level, despite a slight drop in the total number of people who did retail shopping online and in stores during the Thanksgiving weekend.

(Original air-date: 12/6/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
