Economic Pulse: Week of 12/6/24

Black Friday spending rose by 3.4%.

According to Reuters, retail sales on Black Friday, excluding automotive, were up 3.4% over last year’s level, despite a slight drop in the total number of people who did retail shopping online and in stores during the Thanksgiving weekend.

(Original air-date: 12/6/24)