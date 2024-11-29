© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/29/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 29, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST

How does the Federal Reserve influence the economy?

The Federal Reserve system was established in 1913 as an independent federal agency with 12 regional banks and a board of governors to operate as the central bank of the United States. Its decisions significantly impact the banking systems, businesses, and the public.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/29/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse Federal ReserveEconomyfederal governmentBankingBusiness
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content