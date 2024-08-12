Economic Pulse: Week of 8/9/24

The Growth Rate of Retail Sales Has Slowed.

After the COVID shutdowns, retail sales exploded upwards, rising by more than 18% in 2021, followed by another historically high increase of 9% in 2022. During these two years, retail sales increased by more than $150 billion, equal to 8 years of pre-pandemic increases combined, causing the highest inflation in 40 years. The growth rate of retail sales dropped to a much more normal 3.6% in last year, and in the last 12 months, its growth at a rate of 2.3%.

