Economic Pulse: Week of 7/26/24

The GDP is up by a whopping 2.8%.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the advanced estimate of the US economy's 2nd quarter growth was 2.8%. This is well above the average for this century and notably, it also stands well above the 1.8% prediction according to the Wall Street Journal’s survey of economists earlier this month. Accordingly, the economy grew at 3.1% over the last 4 quarters.

(Original air-date: 7/26/24)