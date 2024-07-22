Economic Pulse: Week of 7/19/24
May employment exceeded 400,000 in the Valley, a record high.
Payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley hit a record high of 401,700 in May, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6% and has remained below 4%—a level considered full employment—for the past 22 months.
(Original air-date: 7/19/24)