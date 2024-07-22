© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/19/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 22, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT

May employment exceeded 400,000 in the Valley, a record high.

Payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley hit a record high of 401,700 in May, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6% and has remained below 4%—a level considered full employment—for the past 22 months.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/19/24)

Economic Pulse EmploymentLehigh ValleyDepartment of Labor & IndustryEconomyUnemployment
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
