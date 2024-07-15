© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/12/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 15, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT

Inflation was negative in June.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) dropped by one-tenth of 1% in June, lower than expected. The inflation rate over the last 12 months has dropped to 3%. A significant drop from May's 3.3%. It is important to note that this does not mean prices are decreasing; the last calendar year with negative inflation was 1954.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/12/24)

