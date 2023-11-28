Economic Pulse: Week of 11/24/23

Gasoline prices are down from last summer’s record high

As of this taping, the price of regular gas in the Valley averages around $3.40. The national average gas price is at $3.21 per gallon, well below its record high of $5, established during the second week of June last year. It is also 36 cents or 10% below its level last November price.

Click herefor the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/24/23)