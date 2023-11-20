© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/17/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST

Inflation dropped to zero in October!

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by zero percent in October, a significant drop from previous months. Inflation over the last 12 months was 3.2%, a drop from last month’s 3.7% and less than half of last year's level.

(Original air-date: 11/17/23)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
