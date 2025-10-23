"It's All of Us or None of Us" with Carol Obando-Derstine | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Carol Obando-Derstine, a candidate for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District seat. Carol shares the issues and beauties of the Lehigh Valley that are motivating her in her campaign.

Carol highlights the importance of representation in politics and talks about her dedication to making sure all voices are heard, as well as her belief in the value of data-driven decision making.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/23/25)

