"My History Is Bethlehem's History" with Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz reflects on the Bethlehem Patillas Sister City Celebration with Janine Santoro, Director of Equity and Inclusion at the City of Bethlehem. They highlight the importance of having such large celebrations of the Lehigh Valley's various cultures.

Janine and Aurea also talk about the value of including young people in these celebrations. They discuss what's ahead in the sister city partnership and Bethlehem's dedication to making it beneficial for both sides.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community.

(Original air-date: 9/25/25)

