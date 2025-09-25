© 2025
Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
"My History Is Bethlehem's History" with Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz reflects on the Bethlehem Patillas Sister City Celebration with Janine Santoro, Director of Equity and Inclusion at the City of Bethlehem. They highlight the importance of having such large celebrations of the Lehigh Valley's various cultures.

Janine and Aurea also talk about the value of including young people in these celebrations. They discuss what's ahead in the sister city partnership and Bethlehem's dedication to making it beneficial for both sides.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/25/25)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Janine SantoroPatillas, Puerto RicoBethlehemSister City CelebrationcultureCommunity
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
