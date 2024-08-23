-
Celebrating Our History, Heritage, and Relationships with Janine Santoro and Mayor J. William Reynolds | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz is joined by Janine Santoro and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds to talk about the upcoming sister city celebration with Patillas, Puerto Rico, and the other Hispanic Heritage events being hosted by the city.
-
Celebrating Our History, Heritage, and Relationships with Janine Santoro and Mayor J. William Reynolds | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz is joined by Janine Santoro and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds to talk about the upcoming sister city celebration with Patillas, Puerto Rico, and the other Hispanic Heritage events being hosted by the city.