"I Am Not Invisible" with Coach Julie and Josue Ortiz | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Coach Julie, who hosts programs for adults with disabilities, and Josue Ortiz, her son. Coach Julie talks about the programs she hosts and what inspired her to follow a line of work that focuses on members of the disabled community.

Josue shares some of his experiences as someone with a disability, emphasizing his intelligence and capability and sharing ways others can show respect for those with disabilities. Julie shares her hope that people who leave her programs will feel stronger and happier, and shares advice for those looking to follow similar careers.

(Original air-date: 12/26/24)