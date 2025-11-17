Frankenstein | At the Movies

“Frankenstein,” the 2025 film directed by master film-maker Guillermo del Toro is a landmark work of cinema. The film is a front-runner in the 2025 Academy Awards competition. Look for double-digit Oscar nominations, including for director (Guillermo del Toro), actor (Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein), supporting actor (Jacob Elordi as The Creature). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Horror, Psychological Drama.

(Original air-date: 11/17/25)

