Bugonia | At the Movies

“Bugonia” is another outrageous film from cinema provocateur Yorgos Lanthimos, a five-time Oscar nominee. “Bugonia” is the fourth feature film collaboration of Emma Stone and Lanthimos, who directed Stone to a best actress Oscar win in “Poor Things.” In “Bugonia,” Stone plays Michelle Fuller, CEO of a multinational pharmaceutical company, which has been doing a drug trial study that included Sandy (Alicia Silverstone), mother of Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons). The experiment went awry and the mother is in a coma. Gatz, convinced Fuller is an alien intent on destroying the Earth, kidnaps Fuller. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime Comedy Satire.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/10/25)

