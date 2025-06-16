The Phoenician Scheme | At the Movies

Director Wes Anderson has done it again with the bewildering, fascinating and entertaining “The Phoenician Scheme.” The lead characters are played by Benicio Del Toro (Anatole “Zsa-Zsa” Korda, a business tycoon); Mia Threapleton (Sister Liesl, Korda’s daughter) and Michael Cera (Bjørn Lund, a Norwegian entomologist). The supporting cast includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Riz Ahmed, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham and Bill Murray. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Crime, Drama.

(Original air-date: 6/16/25)