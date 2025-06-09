Lilo & Stitch | At the Movies

“Lilo & Stitch” is a live-action remake of the popular Walt Disney animation feature film of the same title released in 2002. In “Lilo & Stitch,” Lilo Pelekai (Maia Kealoha) is a Native Hawaiian six-year-old girl whose older sister Nani Pelekai (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong) is her guardian. When Lilo befriends the alien Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders), family and friends are put in jeopardy. Also stars: Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Courtney B. Vance. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action Comedy.

(Original air-date: 6/9/25)