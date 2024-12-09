Red One | At the Movies

© 2024
By Paul Willistein
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST
Red One
IMDb

“Red One” stars J.K. Simmons as Nick aka Saint Nicholas (code name Red One), Bethlehem Area School District Freedom High School graduate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Santa’s body guard and Chris Evans as a bounty hunter. Director Jake Kasdan (director, “Jumanji” movies; “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) goes big on the special effects, CGI, action and fighting (After all, this is a movie starring “The Rock.”). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Action, Fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 12/9/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
