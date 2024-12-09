Red One | At the Movies

“Red One” stars J.K. Simmons as Nick aka Saint Nicholas (code name Red One), Bethlehem Area School District Freedom High School graduate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Santa’s body guard and Chris Evans as a bounty hunter. Director Jake Kasdan (director, “Jumanji” movies; “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) goes big on the special effects, CGI, action and fighting (After all, this is a movie starring “The Rock.”). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Action, Fantasy film.

