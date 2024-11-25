Saint Nick of Bethlehem | At the Movies

Bethlehem native and Hollywood actor-director-producer Daniel Roebuck glides “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” in for a landing at Lehigh Valley theaters and beyond. The heartfelt feature film, set in Bethlehem and filmed in Bethlehem, was co-written and co-directed by Roebuck. “The Christmas City” is a great locale for a story about a man named Nick (Roebuck) who gets in touch with his inner Santa. Also starring: Cathy Moriarty (Oscar nominee, supporting actress, “Raging Bull”), Duane Whitaker (“Pulp Fiction”), Marsha Dietlein, Jennifer Porrata and Timothy E. Goodwin. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Family, Drama Romance film.

(Original air-date: 11/25/24)