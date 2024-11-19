The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | At the Movies

It may not be “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” but it’s pretty good. Judy Greer (TV’s “Arrested Development”; “Jurassic World,” “27 Dresses,” “The Village” movies) rescues the local church’s annual event from a takeover by untamed youth, or maybe the youths rescue her and the church. Dallas Jenkins (director, “What If ...” ; TV’s “The Chosen”) directs the big cast of youngsters with entertaining results. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Family, Comedy, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/18/24)

(Original air-date: 11/11/24)

