Here | At the Movies

Thirty years later, “Here” reunites the film-makers, actors and artists of “Forrest Gump” (1994): Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump), Robin Wright (Jenny Curran), director and co-screenwriter Robert Zemeckis, co-screenwriter Eric Roth, cinematographer Don Burgess and soundtrack composer Alan Silvestri. That’s where the comparisons end. “Here” stars Tom Hanks (Richard) and Robin Wright (Margaret) as high school sweethearts. With the aid of AI and a stationary camera in their living room, we follow them through the years. “Here” is based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama.

(Original air-date: 11/11/24)