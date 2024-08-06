Deadpool & Wolverine | At the Movies

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is not your grandfather’s Disney film. Nor is it your typical Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. A “Deadpool” movie, yes, that it is: violent and profane. And very entertaining, almost in spite of itself. Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool teams up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Along for the ride are Marvel characters Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Johnny Storm (Chris Evans). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action, Comedy.

(Original air-date: 8/5/24)