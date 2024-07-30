© 2024
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Twisters | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Twisters
IMDb

“Twisters” is the best action-adventure movie of Summer 2024 and many a summer. The movie about storm-chasers in Oklahoma has a “ripped-from-the-headlines” feel, features incredible depictions of tornadoes and boasts a sweet romance at the center of the story. Director Lee Isaac Chung (Oscar nominee: director, original screenplay, “Minari”) directs break-out stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/29/24)

At the Movies TwistersDaisy Edgar-JonesGlen Powellaction-adventureThrillerMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
