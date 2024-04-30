© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warefare
/
Lionsgate

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is based on a covert British military force authorized by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The movie follows the special operations soldiers on a top-secret mission to neutralize Nazi Germany’s U-boats during World War II. Guy Ritchie directs Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, said to be the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s Agent 007 James Bond. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Drama, War film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)

Tags
At the Movies The Ministry of Ungentlemanly WarefareHenry CavillGuy RitchieWorld War IIActionWar DramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content