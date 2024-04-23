Civil War | At the Movies

Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny star in the controversial “Civil War.” A photojournalist team follows a governmental breakdown in a not-too-distant-future United States. Director Alex Garland (Oscar nominee, original screenplay, “Ex Machina”) directs. Also starring: Nick Offerman, Jessie Plemmons. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Thriller.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)