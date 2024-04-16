Wicked Little Letters | At the Movies

“Wicked Little Letters,” which is based on a true story, boasts wonderful performances, none more so than that of Olivia Colman, an Oscar actress winner for the movie, “The Favorite” (2018). The cast includes Timothy Spall, Gemna Jones and Jessie Buckley. “Wicked Little Letters” should delight fans of “Masterpiece Theatre” and British comedy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, Comedy, Crime film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/15/24)