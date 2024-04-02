Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire | At the Movies

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” fifth in the “Ghostbusters” franchise which began in 1984, is in its 40th anniversary year. Most of the original “Ghostbusters” cast is back: Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts and William Atherton. Add to this Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021). Plus, newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, James Acaster and some really big ghosts join the party. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Science-Fiction film.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)