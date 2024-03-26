© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Help keep the Spring Membership Drive short! Support the Buy-Back Campaign today before the Friday, March 29th deadline. Tap here to donate 💖
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Cabrini | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
Cabrini
/
Angel Studios

“Cabrini” begins in 1889 when Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini (Cristiana Dell’Anna) emigrates to the United States to start an orphanage in the slums of New York City. Her plans are resisted by Catholic Archbishop Corrigan (David Morse) and Mayor Gould (John Lithgow), concerned about tensions allegedly caused by an influx of Italian immigrants. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)

Tags
At the Movies CabriniCristiana Dell’AnnaDavid MorseJohn Lithgowbiographical dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content