Cabrini | At the Movies

“Cabrini” begins in 1889 when Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini (Cristiana Dell’Anna) emigrates to the United States to start an orphanage in the slums of New York City. Her plans are resisted by Catholic Archbishop Corrigan (David Morse) and Mayor Gould (John Lithgow), concerned about tensions allegedly caused by an influx of Italian immigrants. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)