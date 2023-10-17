© 2023
The Miracle Club | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
CB Film Fest

“The Miracle Club” is about a group of women from Dublin, Ireland, who embark on a religious pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. Each woman seeks a miracle. The women are played by a quartet of powerhouse actors: Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Agnes O’Casey and Dame Maggie Smith. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/16/23)

