The Miracle Club | At the Movies

“The Miracle Club” is about a group of women from Dublin, Ireland, who embark on a religious pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. Each woman seeks a miracle. The women are played by a quartet of powerhouse actors: Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Agnes O’Casey and Dame Maggie Smith. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama.

(Original air-date: 10/16/23)