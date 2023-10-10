PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | At the Movies

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” sequel to “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (2021) gives the cute pups superpowers. The voice talents in the animated feature film include those of McKenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, Chris Rock, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/9/23)

