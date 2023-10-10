© 2023
At the Movies

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” sequel to “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (2021) gives the cute pups superpowers. The voice talents in the animated feature film include those of McKenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, Chris Rock, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 10/9/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
