WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The Equalizer 3 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 3 reteams Denzel Washington, reprising his role as Defense Intelligence Agency officer Robert McCall, with director Antoine Fuqua. This time, McCall teams with a CIA agent (Dakota Fanning) to track a drug smuggling operation in Italy that threatens the residents of a small town. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the crime action thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
