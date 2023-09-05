Gran Turismo | At the Movies

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who went from being a "Gran Turismo" gamer to a driver in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and international sports car races.

The movie, directed by Neill Blomkamp (director, Elysium; District 9), costars David Harbour (TV’s Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord Of The Rings) and Djimon Hounsou (two-time Oscar nominee, Blood Diamond; In America). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama sports film.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)