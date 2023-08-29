© 2023
Blue Beetle | At the Movies

August 29, 2023
Blue Beetle is based on a lesser-known comic book superhero from DC Comics. The movie has a Latino cast in the lead roles, including Xolo Maridueña as Jaime aka Blue Beetle, said to be the first Latino superhero, and is directed by Latino director Angel Manuel Soto. Notable in supporting roles are Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza and George Lopez. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, science-fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/28/23)

