WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem returns the famous foursome to the big screen in bright new, rough-hewn, sketch-style animation. The teen turtles are actually voiced by teens: Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael). Ayo Edebiri voices their friend April O’Neil.

The voice talent includes Jackie Chan (Splinter, the Turtles’ father) and Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, Post Malone and Hannibal Buress. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
