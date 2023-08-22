Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | At the Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem returns the famous foursome to the big screen in bright new, rough-hewn, sketch-style animation. The teen turtles are actually voiced by teens: Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael). Ayo Edebiri voices their friend April O’Neil.

The voice talent includes Jackie Chan (Splinter, the Turtles’ father) and Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, Post Malone and Hannibal Buress. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)