Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | At the Movies

The movie's title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but the real stars are Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). The vehicles transforming into robots are fun, too, especially those voiced by Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Cullen and Peter Dinklage. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, science fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/19/23)