WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the 2019 Oscar winner for best animated film. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse goes even further with even more spectacular computer-generated animation, special effects and action. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the animated adventure fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/12/23)

Tags
At the Movies Spider-Man animation adventure Fantasy Movie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
