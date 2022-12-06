© 2022
At the Movies

The Fabelmans | At the Movies

Published December 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
Director Steven Spielberg has made the movie of his life: his own life. The Fabelmans is loosely based on Spielberg's formative years. With Oscar-nominee worthy performances by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as the parents of Sammy Fabelman (a terrific Gabriel LaBelle), a budding young film-maker. Also starring Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and Lehigh Valley native Oakes Fegley. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
