At the Movies

The Banshees of Inisherin | At the Movies

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST
IMDb

In The Banshees of Inisherin, screenwriter-director Martin McDonagh reteams with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, who co-starred in In Bruges (2008), McDonagh’s feature theatrical motion picture debut. The Banshees of Inisherin is a gripping cautionary tale set on a lonely Irish isle where a friendship between two men goes horribly wrong. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
