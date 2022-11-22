Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | At the Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lives on despite the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role of T’Challa in Black Panther. Screenwriter-director Ryan Coogler assembled a great ensemble cast for the sequel. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Black Panther won’t want to miss it. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science-fiction action film.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)