© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | At the Movies

Published November 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
ATM-BP-WF.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Disney Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lives on despite the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role of T’Challa in Black Panther. Screenwriter-director Ryan Coogler assembled a great ensemble cast for the sequel. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Black Panther won’t want to miss it. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science-fiction action film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)

Tags
At the Movies Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverChadwick BosemanTenoch HuertaLupita Nyong'oRyan CooglerBlack PantherMarvel Cinematic Universescience fictionSuperheroActionMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • TTP.jpg
    WDIY Headlines
    Ticket to Paradise | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    The rom-com, as in romantic comedy, is alive and well in Ticket to Paradise. Julia Roberts and George Clooney star as a divorced couple who travel to Bali, Indonesia, to prevent their daughter from making what they think is the same mistake they did – getting married.