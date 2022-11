The rom-com, as in romantic comedy, is alive and well in Ticket to Paradise. Julia Roberts and George Clooney star as a divorced couple who travel to Bali, Indonesia, to prevent their daughter from making what they think is the same mistake they did – getting married. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the romantic comedy.

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)