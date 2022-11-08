Till | At the Movies

Till is about Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American from Chicago who was abducted and killed in 1955 while visiting an uncle in Mississippi. Till (Jalyn Hall) was accused of flirting with a white clerk in a grocery store. The film is told from the perspective of Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), and is directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Look for multiple Oscar nominations for Till. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the history drama film.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)