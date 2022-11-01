© 2022
At the Movies

Black Adam | At the Movies

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
IMDb

Black Adam is the latest entry into the DC Comics Extended Universe, starring Freedom High School graduate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the title role. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this superhero flick also features Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action science-fiction fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
