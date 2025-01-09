Connecting Mind, Body and Spirit with Claudia Simpson | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes yoga instructor Claudia Simpson to talk about the endless list of benefits, both physical and mental, that come from doing yoga. They discuss how yoga can play into your involvement in other physical activities and the idea that yoga is for everyone, regardless of age, size, or ability level.

Claudia also explains the Eight-Fold Path, which is a list of methods for living the yoga lifestyle, and talks about the various elements that go into yoga, including breathing.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/9/25)