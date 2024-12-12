© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Active Lehigh Valley

Staying Active as You Age with Mike Stagaard | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published December 12, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Mike Stagaard MS, CES, Senior Director of the St. Luke's Fitness and Sports Performance Center, to talk about the importance of staying active into your 50s and beyond. They discuss the difference between power and strength, and the correlation between physical activity and mental health.

Mike shares examples of activities you can continue to do to stay active, and emphasizes the idea of finding something you enjoy so working out is enjoyable. He also shares some of the programs offered at the St. Luke's Fitness Center.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/12/24)

Active Lehigh Valley Mike StagaardSt. Luke's Fitness and Sports Performance CenterAgingSt. Luke's University Health NetworkHealth
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
