Staying Active as You Age with Mike Stagaard | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Mike Stagaard MS, CES, Senior Director of the St. Luke's Fitness and Sports Performance Center, to talk about the importance of staying active into your 50s and beyond. They discuss the difference between power and strength, and the correlation between physical activity and mental health.

Mike shares examples of activities you can continue to do to stay active, and emphasizes the idea of finding something you enjoy so working out is enjoyable. He also shares some of the programs offered at the St. Luke's Fitness Center.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/12/24)